Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $337.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

