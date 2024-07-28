Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.09. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

About Zenvia

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.