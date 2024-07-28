Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.12%. Zynex’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Zynex Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Zynex has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Earnings History for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

