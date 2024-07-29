2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of TSVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. 214,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,758. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $244.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,556 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 260,663 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

