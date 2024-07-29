4,076 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.49. 4,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.