4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 78,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 954,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $885.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 252,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,735.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

