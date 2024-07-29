5,100 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,557. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

