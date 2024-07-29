5,589 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 9,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,185. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

