5,701 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 385,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,444,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.57.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.04. 291,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,641. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

