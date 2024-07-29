Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

