Abigail S. Fleming Acquires 250 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) CAO Abigail S. Fleming purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lineage Price Performance

NASDAQ LINE traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $85.99. 5,124,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,600. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

Lineage Company Profile

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

