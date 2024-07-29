Abigail S. Fleming Acquires 250 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) CAO Abigail S. Fleming purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Lineage Price Performance
NASDAQ LINE traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $85.99. 5,124,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,600. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.
Lineage Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.