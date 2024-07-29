Achain (ACT) Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.