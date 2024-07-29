Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 30.20, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

