Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Adecoagro Trading Up 0.1 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 13.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,526,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,654 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after buying an additional 561,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
