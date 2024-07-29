Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.68.

AAV opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.12. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $372,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

