Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Paradigm Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.62.

TSE ARE traded up C$0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.35. 368,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.73. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

