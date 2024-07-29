AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $103.52 on Monday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.