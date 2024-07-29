Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $30.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00040583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,791,556 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

