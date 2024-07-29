Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

View Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.