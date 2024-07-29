Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $502.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 498.83 ($6.45), with a volume of 249507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.43) to GBX 465 ($6.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.43) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £570.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,166.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 394.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

