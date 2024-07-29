Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. 47,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,374. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

