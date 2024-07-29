Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alterity Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. 47,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,374. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
