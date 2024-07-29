ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 26.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 852,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,469 shares of company stock worth $873,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.