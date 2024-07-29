Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,224. The company has a market capitalization of $985.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $545,949. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. CWM LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.