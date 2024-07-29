American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

