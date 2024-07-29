Americanas S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Americanas Price Performance

BZWHF stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Americanas has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

