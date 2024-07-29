Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Frontier Group (ULCC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC):

7/17/2024 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $5.35. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $6.50 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Frontier Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Frontier Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

ULCC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

