Analysts Set Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) PT at $84.80

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,339,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 109,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.