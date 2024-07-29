Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $101.77

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

Get Free Report

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

