Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$19.17

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,989. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

