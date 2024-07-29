Andrew Carnie Sells 22,510 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $114,350.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 24,410 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $132,790.40.

On Monday, July 22nd, Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $255,597.21.

On Friday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

SHCO stock remained flat at $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCO. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.