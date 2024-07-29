AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $300.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.93.

Shares of AON stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.18. 91,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,494. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AON will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 93.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

