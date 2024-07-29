Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 27.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 2,412,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,394. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

