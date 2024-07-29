Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,860,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 50,280,000 shares. Currently, 28.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.76 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

