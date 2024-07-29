Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.