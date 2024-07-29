Ark Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $70.35 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001531 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,451,810 coins and its circulating supply is 182,451,400 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

