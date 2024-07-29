ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of SPRY stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.90.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.