Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,178. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $214.13 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.33 and its 200-day moving average is $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.