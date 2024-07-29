Ascent Group LLC Acquires 24,764 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.01.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.68. 21,995,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,537,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

