Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $14.19. 15,302,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,664,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

