Ascent Group LLC Buys 355 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.27. 165,762 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.