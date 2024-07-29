Ascent Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.27. The company had a trading volume of 852,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

