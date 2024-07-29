Ascent Group LLC Has $331,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,010,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,479. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.