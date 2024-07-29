Ascent Group LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,204,000 after purchasing an additional 175,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 695,805 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 642,797 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 207,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,080,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,064 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.