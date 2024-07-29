Ascent Group LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after buying an additional 621,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $477.57. The company had a trading volume of 877,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,955. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.54.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

