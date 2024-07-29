Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,794,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,448,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.72.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

