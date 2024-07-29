Ascent Group LLC Takes $351,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $97,557,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. 4,469,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

