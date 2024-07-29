Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Increased to GBX 568 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.11) to GBX 568 ($7.35) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.60) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.54).

ASCL opened at GBX 568 ($7.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 312.50 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.66) per share. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

