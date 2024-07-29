Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 6,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,066.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $76,055. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Articles

