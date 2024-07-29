AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 8,728,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 36,635,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

