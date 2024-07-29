Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 217.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.58. 723,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.21. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

